KKHSOU 8th Convocation: Over 16,000 Students Receive Degrees in Guwahati

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya attended the 8th convocation of Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU) in Guwahati on Wednesday in his capacity as Chancellor, presiding over a ceremony where thousands of students received their degrees.
In his address, the Governor called the occasion a milestone that reflects years of hard work and dedication by the graduating students.
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Governor Acharya noted that KKHSOU has been playing a meaningful role in advancing the goals of the National Education Policy 2020, particularly the target of achieving a 50 per cent Gross Enrolment Ratio in higher education by 2035.
He underlined the importance of open and distance learning as a flexible pathway for those who cannot access conventional education systems, adding that modern education must build skills, adaptability, and a sense of responsibility in learners.
The Governor highlighted figures that speak to the university's inclusive character — around 50 per cent of its learners come from rural backgrounds, while nearly 60 per cent are women.
He also paid tribute to the institution's namesake, noted educationist Krishna Kanta Handique, saying that education must go beyond the transfer of knowledge to focus equally on character building.
The numbers from the ceremony were substantial. The university conferred:
22 PhD degrees
12,500 postgraduate degrees
4,237 undergraduate degrees
Nomal Chandra Borah was awarded an honorary Doctor of Science degree during the ceremony.
Vice-Chancellor Rajendra Prasad Das delivered the welcome address, and Sanjeev Arjunrao Sonawane attended as Guest of Honour.