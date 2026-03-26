KKHSOU 8th Convocation: Over 16,000 Students Receive Degrees in Guwahati

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya attended the 8th convocation of Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU) in Guwahati on Wednesday in his capacity as Chancellor, presiding over a ceremony where thousands of students received their degrees.

In his address, the Governor called the occasion a milestone that reflects years of hard work and dedication by the graduating students.

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