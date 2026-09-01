KKHSOU and Arya Vidyapeeth College Sign MoU to Strengthen Academic Collaboration

Guwahati: The Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU) and Arya Vidyapeeth College (Autonomous) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen academic collaboration, promote academic exchange and facilitate the development of e-content.

The MoU was signed on 31st August at KKHSOU’s City Campus in Khanapara, Guwahati. The partnership aims to enhance digital learning resources and create opportunities for mutual academic growth between the two institutions.

The collaboration is expected to encourage the exchange of academic knowledge and expertise while supporting the development of quality digital educational content. It also seeks to strengthen cooperation between the institutions in areas that can contribute to improved learning opportunities for students.

The signing of the MoU marks an important step towards expanding academic partnerships and promoting digital education. Through the collaboration, KKHSOU and Arya Vidyapeeth College are expected to work together on initiatives aimed at strengthening educational resources and fostering a more connected academic environment.