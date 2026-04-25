KKHSOU Hosts Lecture on Colonial Education and Indian Knowledge Systems, Highlights NEP 2020 and Indigenous Knowledge

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Centre for Internal Quality Assurance (CIQA), in collaboration with the Banikanta Kakati Centre for Indian Knowledge Systems (BKCIKS) at Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU), organized an academic lecture on “Colonial Education and Indian Knowledge Systems: Revisiting Knowledge Hierarchies” at Khanapara.

Prof. Upasana Bora Sinha, Professor in the Department of Chemistry at Nagaland University, delivered the lecture. Faculty members, officers, research scholars, and students of the university attended the programme.

The organizers commenced the programme with welcome and introductory remarks, followed by the lecture session. In her lecture, Prof. Sinha discussed the evolution of educational systems in India and examined the impact of colonial educational policies on indigenous systems of knowledge. She highlighted the richness of pre-colonial educational traditions and explained how colonial policies gradually created knowledge hierarchies by privileging Western systems of education over Indian knowledge traditions.

The lecture also focused on the significance of Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) in contemporary higher education and emphasised the need to recognise multiple knowledge traditions within academic discourse. It gave special attention to the role of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in promoting the integration of Indian Knowledge Systems into mainstream education through multidisciplinary learning, language-based knowledge transmission, and research initiatives.

An interactive discussion session followed the lecture, during which participants exchanged views on educational reforms, epistemic plurality, and the relevance of indigenous knowledge traditions in the present context. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks.

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