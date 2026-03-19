KKHSOU Launches Three-Day Eco-Social Agripreneurship Training in Guwahati

A three-day training programme on eco-social agripreneurship got underway on Wednesday at the Rani campus of Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU) in Guwahati, bringing together participants from across the Northeast to explore sustainable agriculture and rural entrepreneurship.

The programme was organised by the Vocational and Skill Development Centre under the Guru Prasad School of Interdisciplinary and Vocational Studies (GPDSoIVS).

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