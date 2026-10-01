KKHSOU organises career awareness programme in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU), through its Career Counselling and Placement Cell, organised a Career Awareness and Orientation Programme on "Employment Opportunities and Higher Education" at its Khanapara campus on Wednesday.

The programme aimed to familiarise learners with career opportunities, competitive examinations, employment prospects and avenues for higher education, besides providing practical guidance for career planning.

In his welcome address, Prof. Ranjan Dutta Kalita stressed the importance of career guidance in helping learners identify suitable academic and professional pathways. Prof. Pranab Saikia also highlighted the significance of career awareness and academic advancement.

Dr Baruah Borah spoke on career development, employability, higher education and professional advancement, while Baishya discussed competitive examinations, preparation strategies and career opportunities, drawing on his two decades of mentoring experience, stated a press release.

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