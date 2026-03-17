Koch Rajbongshi Group Threatens Independent Candidates Over ST Status

The Koch Rajbongshi Jatiya Parishad has come out strongly against political parties ahead of the Assam Legislative Assembly Election 2026, accusing them of decades of broken promises on two critical community demands — Scheduled Tribe (ST) status and a separate Kamatapur state.

The statement, issued on Monday, was signed by working president Jagannath Ray and joint general secretaries Dhanjit Ray and Gauranga Ray.

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