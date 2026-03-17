Koch Rajbongshi Group Threatens Independent Candidates Over ST Status

The Koch Rajbongshi Jatiya Parishad has come out strongly against political parties ahead of the Assam Legislative Assembly Election 2026, accusing them of decades of broken promises on two critical community demands — Scheduled Tribe (ST) status and a separate Kamatapur state.
The statement, issued on Monday, was signed by working president Jagannath Ray and joint general secretaries Dhanjit Ray and Gauranga Ray.
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The organisation alleged that political parties have consistently used the Koch Rajbongshi community's aspirations for electoral gain, while delivering nothing in return — leaving the community politically, socially, and economically deprived.
The demand for ST status for the Koch Rajbongshi community and the creation of a separate Kamatapur state have both remained unresolved for decades, the leaders said.
The Parishad specifically targeted the BJP-led state government under Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, alleging that a pre-election promise of ST status has gone unfulfilled.
While a report on the ST status issue was tabled and adopted in the Assam Legislative Assembly, the organisation alleged that the report has not yet been forwarded to the Central Government in New Delhi — effectively stalling the process just as election season begins.
The statement also took aim at certain Koch Rajbongshi groups and leaders who had previously threatened to politically oppose the BJP if ST status was not granted before the elections.
The Parishad alleged that these groups and individuals have now gone conspicuously silent, despite the promise remaining unfulfilled.
The organisation announced it has taken a political decision to actively deliberate on supporting suitable candidates from the Koch Rajbongshi community in five key constituencies:
Golakganj, Baokhungri, Bongaigaon, Abhayapuri, and Bijni.
The Parishad said it will soon hold consultations with intellectuals, academicians, and socially conscious community members to finalise its electoral strategy in these seats.
The organisation issued a pointed warning: if political parties fail to nominate suitable Koch Rajbongshi candidates in the constituencies concerned, the Parishad may field its own candidates in the upcoming polls.
With the Election Commission of India having already announced the Assam election schedule, the window for parties to respond to the community's demands is narrowing fast.