Bongaigaon: Biswajit Ray elected president of Koch-Rajbongshi Jatiya Parishad (KRJP)

A Correspondent

Bongaigaon: A central delegates’ meeting of the Koch-Rajbongshi Jatiya Parishad (KRJP) was held at Kajalgoan Press Club in the Chirang district recently. At the meeting, former AKRASU president Biswajit Ray was elected as the president of the Koch-Rajbongshi Jatiya Parishad. Jagannath Ray was elected as the working president, and Dhanjit Ray and Gauranga Ray were elected as joint general secretaries.

During the meeting, the representatives also appealed to mothers of the community to wear traditional Patani and handwoven Mekhela at home instead of sarees to preserve their cultural identity.

