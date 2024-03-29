Kolkata man held for filming woman bathing in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A bizarre event unfolded in the capital city today as a man was caught videographing a woman, when she was taking a bath at her residence. The incident took place in the Hatigaon locality of the city on Thursday and the miscreant was apprehended by local people.

The victim who lives in a rented accommodation raised an alarm when she came to know about the pervert’s activity and her neighbours soon arrived at the location. They overpowered and held the miscreant till the arrival of a police team. He was identified as Semim Akhtar who belongs to Kolkata in West Bengal. He was handed over to the team from the Hatigaon Police Station and an investigation has been initiated into the incident.

Also Read: Guwahati Police arrests notorious fraudster in city (sentinelassam.com)