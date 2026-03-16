Kolkata Tourist Critically Injured After Car Runs Over Her Following Scooter Fall Near Chandrapur

A woman from Kolkata sustained serious injuries in a road accident near the Suta Mill area of Chandrapur in Guwahati on Sunday morning, in a distressing sequence of events that began when a stray goat darted in front of her scooter.
The injured woman has been identified as Chuma Diyasa, 42, a resident of Kolkata, who had been staying at a hotel in Guwahati and had planned to visit the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary.
According to reports, Diyasa had hired a scooter bearing registration number AS01-GK-6320 and was travelling towards Pobitora when a goat suddenly appeared in her path near the Chandrapur Suta Mill area, causing her to lose control and fall onto the road.
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Moments later, a car bearing registration number AS01-EJ-7358, travelling in the same direction, reportedly ran over the woman as she lay on the road.
Police personnel reached the spot and rescued Diyasa, who was admitted to a nearby hospital where she was undergoing treatment in a critical condition.