AABYSF Leader Samrat Ghosh Dies in Road Accident Near Demow

Samrat Ghosh, 45, President of the All Assam Bengali Youth Students Federation (AABYSF) for Charaideo district and a well-known social worker in the Demow area, passed away on Monday following injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident in Sepon.

Ghosh, son of Bijoy Ghosh and a resident of Sepon 12 No. near Demow, was also a former Assistant Secretary of the AABYSF central committee. He was widely known in the area by his nickname, Rana.

