AABYSF Leader Samrat Ghosh Dies in Road Accident Near Demow

Samrat Ghosh, 45, President of the All Assam Bengali Youth Students Federation (AABYSF) for Charaideo district and a well-known social worker in the Demow area, passed away on Monday following injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident in Sepon.
Ghosh, son of Bijoy Ghosh and a resident of Sepon 12 No. near Demow, was also a former Assistant Secretary of the AABYSF central committee. He was widely known in the area by his nickname, Rana.
According to reports, the accident occurred while Ghosh was riding his motorcycle in Sepon. He was immediately rushed to a hospital in Dibrugarh, where he succumbed to his injuries.
His sudden death has been widely mourned across the region. The Sivasagar district committee and Demow regional committee of AABYSF paid their last respects and extended their deepest condolences to the bereaved family.
Samrat Ghosh is survived by his father, wife, a daughter, and other relatives.