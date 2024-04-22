Kotton Kon 3.0: A rousing success in anime and cosplay culture

Guwahati: Kotton Kon 3.0, the third edition of the annual anime and cosplay festival organized by the Cotton Anime Society under the Department of Mass Communication, Journalism, and Media Studies at Cotton University, concluded on April 21, 2024, with great success.

The one-day event attracted a footfall of over 1000 anime and cosplay enthusiasts. The festival featured a variety of events, including anime music video (AMV) showcases, cosplay competitions, singing, dancing, and performances by DJ Nixx and Yaman. The festival also offered stalls, a Maid Cafe in collaboration with Cafe Noi, caricature artists, and a spectacular Hanabi festival. Guests from various anime communities, like the Assam Cosplay Community, Silchar Otaku Community, Jorhat Anime Club, Dibrugarh Anime Club, Guwahati Anime Club, and many more, attended the event and showed their support for this initiative.

The event was a resounding success, providing a platform for anime and cosplay enthusiasts to connect, share their passion, and celebrate their creativity, a press release said.

Cotton Anime Society is a student-led organisation under the Department of Mass Communication, Journalism, and Media Studies at Cotton University. The society aims to promote anime and cosplay culture and foster creativity, community, and learning among students and anime enthusiasts in Guwahati and beyond.

