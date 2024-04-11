Student at Cotton University dies after falling from 2nd floor in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A young girl studying in the Higher Secondary 1st year at Cotton University died after falling from the 2nd floor of a private paying guest. The victim reportedly closed her room inside before jumping off the building on Tuesday morning. She was reportedly staying in the PG for the past 6-7 months. She was taken to a private medical facility, where she was referred to the Gauhati Medical College Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The parents of the victim were informed regarding the matter.

