Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU) holds induction programme for learners

GUWAHATI: Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU) on Sunday conducted an induction programme for newly admitted learners of the January 2026 session at its City Campus in Khanapara.

The programme aimed to familiarize students with the Open and Distance Learning system, covering academic structure, support services, examination and evaluation processes. Around 150 learners from the City Study Centre attended the session.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Rajendra Prasad Das and other university officials addressed the gathering and encouraged students to utilise available academic resources. An interactive session was also held to address queries raised by the participants.

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