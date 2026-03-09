Kumar Bhaskar Varma Setu Opens for Traffic, Linking Guwahati With North Guwahati

The Kumar Bhaskar Varma Setu, the newly built bridge connecting Guwahati with North Guwahati across the Brahmaputra river, was thrown open to vehicular traffic on Sunday at 12:00 noon — marking the beginning of full public use of one of the city's most significant infrastructure additions in recent years.

The bridge was formally inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 14, and Sunday's opening brings it into active daily use for commuters and freight movement between the two banks of the river.

Constructed at an estimated cost of around Rs 3,030 crore, the Kumar Bhaskar Varma Setu is expected to significantly ease the long-standing traffic pressure on existing crossings over the Brahmaputra.

