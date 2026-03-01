Guwahati: Kumar Bhaskar Varma Setu to remain pedestrian zone till March 7

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In view of the rising number of visitors and public demand, the authorities have decided to continue the pedestrian-only arrangement on Kumar Bhaskar Varma Setu, which connects Guwahati and North Guwahati, until March 7. The Guwahati City Police, the Kamrup Metropolitan District Administration, the Kamrup District Administration and the Kamrup Police jointly took the decision following a steady increase in footfall on the bridge.

As per the decision, the bridge will function exclusively as a pedestrian zone from March 1 to March 7, allowing people to walk freely and ensuring better crowd management and safety. From March 8, 2026, the authorities will reopen the bridge for the movement of two-wheelers, three-wheelers, LMVs, SUVs and similar light vehicles. However, considering the continued high footfall and traffic congestion on both sides of the bridge, the authorities will keep the movement of buses and trucks suspended until further communication.

Officials stated that the authorities have taken the measure to prioritize public safety and ensure smooth movement amid the increasing crowd presence on the bridge.

Also Read: Kumar Bhaskar Varma Setu: A symbol of unwavering, steadfast and progressive Assam