Labour Court Deregisters Chemists and Druggists Association of Assam Over Alleged Fraud

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Labour Court has cancelled the registration of the Chemists and Druggists Association of Assam (CDAA), based at Yashwant Road in Panbazar, Guwahati, over allegations of fraud and declared the organisation illegal. In an order, the court cancelled the organisation’s registration with immediate effect and directed it to cease all activities. It also ordered the organisation to submit all relevant documents to the Labour Registration Office.

Businessman Mohammed Abed Ullah had alleged that the organisation obtained registration as a trade union using forged documents. Ullah, who was a member of the organisation, claimed to have detected several irregularities and informed its president and secretary in 2021. After receiving no response, he approached the trade union authorities.

The trade union examined the matter and subsequently cancelled the organisation’s registration. The organisation’s office-bearers then approached the Labour Court, seeking continuation of its registration. After proceedings that continued for around five years, the court on August 27 cancelled the registration bearing number 2818, granted to the CDAA on June 25, 2019.

According to the information available, business establishments of this nature are required to register as societies rather than trade unions. Questions have consequently been raised over why the organisation sought registration as a trade union.

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