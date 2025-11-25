‘Lachit - The Warrior’ released on Lachit Borphukan’s birthday

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: An internationally acclaimed animated documentary based on the life and legacy of Ahom military commander Lachit Borphukan was released to the public today to mark his birth anniversary. The film, titled Lachit – The Warrior, is now available across all social media platforms of Pi Media.

Before its public release, the documentary had already drawn global attention with screenings at 50 international festivals, including the International Film Festival of India in Goa, Cannes Marché du Film, the New York Lift-Off Film Festival, and major events in Milan and Berlin. The project earned a series of awards, including multiple honours for Best Documentary and Best Animated Short Film, along with special mentions and appreciation titles from juries worldwide.

Directed and written by Dr Parthasarathi Mahanta, the film was produced by Mina Mahanta and Indrani Baruah. The creative team included narration by Dr Amarjyoti Choudhury, music by Rupam Talukdar, storyboard and illustration by Hrishikesh Bora, animation by Ratul Dutta and Hrishikesh Bora, sound design by Devajit Gayan and subtitles by Dr Jovial Kalita. Creative direction was led by Anupam Mahanta.

The makers said the timing of the release served as a tribute to Lachit Borphukan, whose leadership, sacrifice and patriotism remain deeply rooted in Assamese history. They expressed hope that the film would resonate with younger audiences and inspire a renewed sense of cultural pride across the state.

Also Read: Guwahati: BJP Assam Pradesh observes Lachit Divas