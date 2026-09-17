Lack of Clear No-Parking Zones, Low Traffic Awareness Add to Guwahati’s Road Chaos

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Failure to clearly demarcate no-parking zones and motorists' lack of awareness about traffic restrictions had emerged as another source of confusion on Guwahati's increasingly congested roads, with vehicle owners frequently facing penalties after miscalculating distances displayed on roadside signages.

Across several parts of the city, no-parking boards carried instructions such as "No Parking for 500 metres ahead". However, in the absence of corresponding road markings, motorists often estimated the restricted stretch from their own position rather than identifying the exact point from where the restriction began or ended.

The resulting confusion had led to vehicles being parked within prohibited stretches, leaving owners surprised when challans were issued.

A traffic official from Dispur, when asked whether marking no-parking stretches directly on roads could help motorists, said the proposal could reduce confusion but would require coordination with the Public Works Department.

"It could work, but for that the Public Works Department has to step in. The process is time-consuming," the official said.

The official also acknowledged gaps in informing two-wheeler users about penalties. "There has been no practice to inform them as of now. At times, we issue challans on the ground along with the owner's signature. But when the owner is not there, there is no such initiative. We will take the matter to the higher authorities to see if changes can be made," he added.

Residents, meanwhile, said the problem was not limited to signage and enforcement but also reflected poor traffic awareness among motorists.

Senior citizen Raman Baruah said, "People are riding expensive cars and buying costly vehicles, but many do not even know basic traffic rules. At the same time, authorities must ensure that restrictions are properly marked. Awareness and enforcement have to go together."

Kanak Kalita said, "A board saying 500 metres ahead is not always enough. There should be clear markings on the road so that people know exactly where parking is prohibited. Motorists also need to pay attention instead of simply blaming the authorities."

Another resident said, "Traffic rules cannot be followed properly when people are unclear about where a restriction starts and ends. The system should be simple, visible and uniformly enforced."

With traffic enforcement becoming stricter, residents said clearer road markings, better signage and a uniform mechanism for notifying vehicle owners about penalties could help prevent avoidable violations.

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