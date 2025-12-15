‘Lai Khuta’ of Assam Book Fair erected; Amish Tripathi to attend inaugural ceremony

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Preparations for the Assam Book Fair in Guwahati gathered pace after the erection of the ceremonial post (Lai-Khuta) at the playground of the College of Veterinary Science in Khanapara, marking the start of arrangements for the annual literary event. The fair is being jointly organized by the Assam Publication Board and the All Assam Book Publishers and Sellers Association from December 24, 2025 to January 6, 2026, in keeping with the State government's declaration of the year as Book Year.

Following the ceremony, Guwahati Commissioner of Police Partha Sarathi Mahanta, who installed the ceremonial post, said the book fair remained one of the most eagerly awaited events in the city each year. He described the Guwahati Book Fair as a source of pride for the people of Assam and noted that its steady expansion to different parts of the State reflected the growing strength of the book movement. He observed that such initiatives helped nurture a culture of reading and intellectual engagement, while also urging visitors to remain mindful of security during their visits.

The programme was attended by Assam Publication Board Vice-Chairman and noted lexicographer Sumanta Chaliha, Board Secretary Pramod Kalita and Board member Dr Saidul Islam, along with other dignitaries. A devotional diha naam performance led by Ranjita Goswami added a cultural touch to the occasion.

Organizers announced that noted author Amish Tripathi would participate in the inaugural function on December 24. The fair's schedule also included appearances by writer and screenwriter Akshat Gupta on December 28, poets Ramesh Karthik Nayak and Gaurav Pandey at a multilingual poets' meet on January 3, and eminent Odia writer Paramita Satpathy at special sessions on January 5 and 6.

Also Read: Assam: 4th Barpeta Book and Science Fair begins with grand inaugural ceremony