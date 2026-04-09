Land Dispute Clash in Guwahati Leaves One Critical, 4 Arrested

GUWAHATI: A land dispute in the Basistha area of Guwahati turned violent on Wednesday, leaving one person critically injured and sending panic through the neighbourhood.

The clash broke out in Pilingkata, where two rival groups came into direct confrontation over a disputed plot of land.

Both groups arrived armed with sharp weapons, including machetes and axes, and the situation escalated quickly into an open clash.

One man, identified as Utpal Konwar, suffered grievous injuries during the confrontation and was rushed to a private hospital, where he remained in critical condition.

Reports indicate the two groups were led by Debajit Hazarika and Utpal Konwar respectively.

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