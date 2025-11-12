Assam: One stabbed to death over land dispute in Mangaldai

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: In a shocking escalation of a long-standing land dispute, one person has been stabbed to death at village Besimari (Outala) under Mangaldai police station on Monday night. Meanwhile, Darrang police have arrested five individuals, including two women, for questioning in connection with the murder.

The violence erupted late on Monday night when Rahman Ali (67 years) and several family members allegedly launched a premeditated assault on their neighbours, the family of Pasan Ali, using sharp weapons. The attack stemmed from an intensifying feud over property boundaries between the two families.

Among the victims, Samsul Haque Choudhury (35 years), son of Pasan Ali, succumbed to his injuries at Gauhati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) despite emergency treatment. His elder sister, Jelima Begum (37 years), remains in a critical condition at GMCH, fighting for her life after sustaining severe stab wounds.

The grieving family of Samsul Haque Choudhury promptly filed an FIR at Mangaldai police station, accusing 15 individuals of involvement in the crime. So far, authorities have apprehended five suspects, including a son, daughter, and daughter-in-law of the prime accused, Rahman Ali. Interrogations are underway to establish their roles.

However, the main perpetrators, Rahman Ali and his son-in-law, Fajal Haque (35 years), remain at large. Police have intensified search operations across the district to apprehend the fugitives and prevent further unrest.

