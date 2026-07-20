Landslide in Guwahati’s Kharghuli area; six two-wheelers damaged

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A portion of a hillside in Guwahati’s Kharghuli area gave way on Sunday morning after the guard wall of a nearby homestay collapsed following heavy rainfall, damaging at least six parked two-wheelers and blocking a section of the road with debris.

The incident occurred at around 10 am. Although no injuries were reported, the landslide buried several vehicles under mud, rocks and concrete, disrupting traffic movement in the locality.

Officials from the disaster management authorities rushed to the spot shortly after receiving information and began assessing the affected area. Clearance operations were underway till the filing of this report to remove the debris and restore normal traffic along the road.

According to local residents, the landslide damaged six parked two-wheelers, including one motorcycle and five scooters. Several private vehicles were partially or completely buried under the debris.

Residents said the incident could have resulted in a major tragedy had it occurred on a busy working day.

“If this had happened on a regular working day, someone could have lost their life because many people park their vehicles here while visiting the nearby markets,” a local resident said.

The incident has also left some families facing financial uncertainty. Residents said two of the damaged vehicles belonged to a married couple who run a small roadside food stall and depend on them for their daily livelihood.

“Who will compensate them for the losses they have suffered? Those vehicles are essential for their livelihood,” another resident said.

One of the affected vehicle owners said both his scooter and his elder brother’s two-wheeler were buried under the debris, adding that the loss would significantly affect their day-to-day activities.

Meanwhile, several residents alleged that indiscriminate hill cutting and unregulated construction activities in the area had weakened the slope, making it vulnerable during the monsoon.

“The building from where the guard wall collapsed is an old structure and should be inspected thoroughly. Hills are being cut for personal gain, and the authorities must examine such activities seriously,” a resident alleged.

Residents urged the administration to expedite debris clearance and conduct safety inspections of buildings and retaining structures located on vulnerable hill slopes. They also demanded strict action against alleged illegal hill cutting and unauthorised construction in landslide-prone areas, warning that such activities continue to increase the risk of similar incidents during the rainy season.

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