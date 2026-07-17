Massive Boulder Smashes into Guwahati Home After Landslide, Residents Escape Unhurt

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A massive boulder rolled down a hillside and crashed into a residential building in Guwahati’s Odalbakra area on Wednesday, damaging the structure but leaving its occupants unharmed.

The incident occurred at house number 13A on Bishnu Rabha Path, owned by Ratan Das. According to local sources, the rock became dislodged from higher ground before striking the house.

Soon after the incident, the local Circle Officer and officials from the concerned departments reached the site to assess the situation.

Rescue and clearance work, however, encountered difficulties as the narrow access road prevented fire and emergency service vehicles from reaching the affected house. The restricted approach temporarily delayed efforts to remove debris and secure the area. Authorities were assessing the damage and the stability of the surrounding hillside while considering measures to minimise the risk of further landslides or falling rocks.

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