Large consignment of narcotics destroyed at Panikhaiti in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A large consignment of narcotics, which was part of 10 cases at the STF police station, was destroyed on Saturday at Panikhaiti following the necessary procedure. LDIG (CID), Indrani Barua, the Chairperson of the Drugs Destruction Committee for STF, Assam, and other members of the committee—the Executive Magistrate, Medical Officer, and Officer from NCB—executed the destruction procedures after obtaining due permission from the Court and the Pollution Control Board, Assam.

The consignment consisted of heroin, 3,842.8 gram (3.842 kg), ganja, 45.106 kg, cough syrup, 319 bottles, and 15,953 contraband tablets.

