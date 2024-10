Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: In separate raids, Satgaon and Basistha police teams recovered a large quantity of stolen copper wire.

Satgaon police recovered 15 kg of copper wire from a scrap dealer and arrested one Saddam Hussain in that connection. Saddam hails from Kolgasia.

Basistha police raided scrap dealers in the Sawkuchi and Beharbari areas of the city. They recovered 1.16 quintal copper wire, besides arresting two persons, Ainul Haque and Faijur Rahman.

Also read: Assam: Car smugglers arrested in Guwahati city