Last Rites of Home Secretary Shiladitya Chetiya and Wife Performed at Nabagraha Crematorium

Guwahati: The last rites of Home Secretary Shiladitya Chetiya and his wife Agamonee Barbaruah Chetia were performed at the Nabagraha Crematorium on Friday by his sister.

Following the death of his wife because of cancer, the IPS officer shot himself in the same hospital with his service revolver. His body was taken to the Assam Police Headquarters, where senior officials, including the DGP, offered their homages. Following this, his body was taken to his home and thereafter to Nabagraha. Senior officials from the police and administration attended the event and offered their condolences as they prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

