Late-night clash erupts on GS Road after bar altercation in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Three individuals were detained after a late-night altercation on GS Road escalated into a violent clash between a group of youths and staff members of a city bar on Friday. The incident occurred outside a popular bar identified as “Play-Boy Beer Garden”, where a verbal dispute between visiting patrons and bar employees reportedly escalated into a physical confrontation. The situation soon spilled onto the street, causing panic in the busy commercial stretch. According to reports, the altercation intensified outside the premises, where both sides allegedly used sticks and other objects during the clash, creating chaos in the area and disrupting vehicular movement for some time. Police teams reached the spot soon after receiving information, but several individuals involved in the incident managed to flee before authorities could apprehend them. Subsequently, three persons were detained from the scene, including the bar manager. The detained individuals were identified as Amarendra Deka, manager of the establishment, Sajjad Khan of North Guwahati, and Joshi of Bharalu. Police said further investigation into the circumstances leading to the clash was underway.

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