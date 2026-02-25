Launch of Aananda Foundation - a memorial trust in honour of Minati & Suresh Chandra Rajkhowa

GUWAHATI: The Aananda Foundation , a family-owned philanthropic trust established in cherished memory of Minati Rajkhowa and Suresh Chandra Rajkhowa is officially launching its grant programme to support impactful work across India. The Foundation is committed to creating enabling opportunities for vulnerable communities, with a special focus on advancing the rights and development of children with disabilities.

Set up to honour the legacy of compassion and service, the Aananda Foundation envisions a world where every child with a disability is allowed to thrive with dignity and access to opportunities. Through targeted grants, strategic partnerships, and an expanding network of reputed allies across the social sector, the Foundation aims to be a meaningful contributor to inclusive development in India’s northeast and beyond.

Grant Programme & Application Details

The Foundation has officially opened applications for its inaugural grant cycle. Individuals below 45 years of age, and initiatives working to improve the lives of children with disabilities below age 18, are invited to apply directly through the Aananda Foundation website at https://www.aananda-foundation.org.

n Grant Amounts: Rs 25,000 to Rs 75,000 per award

n Number of Grantees: 1 to 3 shortlisted recipients per cycle

n Application Period: Now open (expected disbursement of grants in November 2026)

This grant initiative seeks to support social impact work that is community-led, sustainable, and grounded in meaningful engagement with children. Successful grantees will receive both financial support and opportunities for sector connections through the Foundation’s network of esteemed partners and allies.

Vision & Impact The Aananda Foundation honours the values of empathy, inclusion, and service demonstrated by Minati and Suresh Rajkhowa throughout their lives. By investing in changemakers and organisations addressing disability inclusion and related challenges, the Foundation aims to catalyse impactful, scalable solutions where they are most needed.

“As we launch this foundation in memory of our beloved parents / grandparents, our hope is to carry forward their spirit of kindness, compassion, and service,” said the family’s spokesperson. “Through these grants and by building strong partnerships, we hope to empower those working on the frontlines of inclusion and social change.”

For details on eligibility, selection criteria, and how to apply, please visit https://www.aananda-foundation.org/.

About Aananda Foundation A family-owned memorial trust established in memory of Minati Rajkhowa and ,Suresh Chandra Rajkhowa, the Aananda Foundation champions inclusive development and community wellbeing. Rooted in a deep commitment to supporting children with disabilities, the Foundation operates through grantmaking, partnerships, and strategic initiatives designed to uplift vulnerable populations.

Press Contact: Ashish Rajkhowa Aananda Foundation Email: ashish.rajkhowa@aananda-foundation.org Phone: 9395144705.

