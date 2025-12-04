International Day of Persons with Disabilities observed with daylong events in Bokakhat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Along with the rest of the world, the International Day of Persons with Disabilities was observed through a daylong programme at Golaghat West Education Block, Bokakhat, under the Bokakhat sub-division of Golaghat district. The event was organized at the premises of Bokakhat Central Girls' ME School. The day is observed every year on December 3 to ensure the rights and overall development of persons with disabilities.

As per schedule, the programme began in the morning with flag hoisting. After that, various competitions such as drawing, spoon-and-lemon race, musical chair, sprint, poetry recitation, and cultural events were held among differently-abled students. The competitions were conducted by teachers Rubul Das and Biplab Sharma.

After the lunch break, an open meeting was held. The meeting was presided over by the Block Samagra Shiksha resource person, Pradip Sharma, while the welcome address was delivered by Deepak Bairagi, resource person of Samagra Shiksha, Golaghat West Block.

Later, prizes were distributed to all participating students. The presence of officials from the Office of the Block Elementary Education Officer and Block Mission Coordinator, Golaghat West Block, Bokakhat, enhanced the significance of the gathering. They also delivered speeches highlighting the importance of the day.

