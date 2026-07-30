Launch special education recovery package for Assam flood-hit students: AJYCP

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to the Commissioner and Secretary of the Assam Education Department, demanding a comprehensive Special Educational Recovery Package for students whose education has been severely disrupted by the recent floods in Upper Assam.

In its memorandum, AJYCP president Palash Changmai and general secretary Bijon Bayan said the devastating floods in Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat and Golaghat districts have affected thousands of students by damaging schools and educational institutions while destroying textbooks, notebooks, uniforms, school bags, footwear and digital learning devices. It added that many flood-hit families are now struggling financially, putting the education of their children at serious risk.

While welcoming the initiatives already announced by Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma for flood-affected students, AJYCP said further intervention is essential to restore educational continuity and prevent students from dropping out.

The organisation urged the state government to announce a dedicated education recovery package that includes free educational materials, scholarships, and fee waivers for higher education students, counselling and psychosocial support, temporary learning centres, remedial classes and examination coaching for students whose studies have been interrupted.

AJYCP also sought a special mechanism for the free and hassle-free reissue of academic documents, including mark sheets, admit cards and certificates lost in the floods, through coordination with the Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), universities and other educational institutions.

Among its other demands were the creation of a Flood-Affected Student Support Cell, establishment of a permanent Student Emergency Support Fund, relaxed migration norms for flood-hit students, free access to libraries and digital learning resources, and a special fund for the rapid repair and reconstruction of damaged schools, colleges and universities. The organisation also called for annual publication of a State of Student Resilience Report to monitor educational recovery and preparedness in disaster-prone areas.

They further said education is the foundation of society and no student should be forced to abandon studies because of a natural disaster or financial hardship. They urged the Education Department to implement the proposed measures at the earliest to safeguard the academic future of flood-affected students across the state.

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