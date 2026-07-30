Assam: Sarathi Trust family, Orang extends relief to over 250 flood-affected families

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: The Sarathi Trust Family, Orang, organised a flood-relief distribution programme on July 27 at Sivasagar's Bhadhara area and Napam Chetia Gaon. The organisation distributed essential items among more than 250 affected families in a relief programme organised with the generous support and cooperation of residents from Orang and Dhansirighat. A team of Sarathi Trust Family members, led by its Secretary, Dr Jayanta Kalita of Mazbat College, visited the flood-affected areas and personally distributed the relief materials among the affected residents.

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