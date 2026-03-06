Assam News

Two youths assault doctor at Bokakhat Sub-Divisional Civil Hospital

Two youths allegedly assaulted a doctor on duty at Bokakhat Sub-Divisional Civil Hospital late Wednesday night.
Bokakhat Sub-Divisional Civil Hospital
Published on

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Two youths allegedly assaulted a doctor on duty at Bokakhat Sub-Divisional Civil Hospital late Wednesday night.

According to reports, the senior doctor was attending to patients when the two youths, who had accompanied a patient, physically attacked him. The incident was captured on the hospital's CCTV cameras.

An FIR has been lodged at Bokakhat Police Station against the accused. Hospital officials and staff have demanded a thorough investigation and strict action against the assailants.

Also Read: Gauhati High Court Grants Bail to Doctor Accused in Child Assault Case

Bokakhat Sub-Divisional Civil Hospital
assault doctor

Top News

No stories found.
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com