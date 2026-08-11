Lawyers’ body of Guwahati distributes relief in flood-hit Sivasagar

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Lawyers’ Association, Guwahati, distributed medicines, clothes and educational materials among flood-affected people in several parts of Sivasagar.

The relief drive was undertaken as part of the association’s social responsibility to support residents affected by the floods. The association also distributed copies of Muru Eta Xopun Ase, written by Rubul Maut, among young people to encourage them during the difficult period.

A delegation led by association president Pradip Kumar Konwar and general secretary Apurba Kumar Sharma travelled by boat to Panbesa, Nimaikala Pathar, Saul Kora and Lebangaon to distribute the relief materials.

Assistant secretary Nitul Sharma, members Gautam Taku and Konwar Prasad Rajak, and employees Dasarath Das, Jagat Patowari and Jayram Das were part of the delegation. Local residents also supported the relief operation.

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