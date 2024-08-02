‘Leadership Talk’ session organized by Assam Engineering College in Guwahati

Staff reporter

GUWAHATI: In an interactive session titled “Leadership Talk” organized by Assam Engineering College (AEC) in Guwahati on Thursday, Pankaj Goswami, Director (Operations) of Oil India Limited (OIL), was invited to deliver the keynote address. The event was attended by vice-president of AECTA, Dr. Plaban Kakoti, resident chief executive of OIL, Anfor Ali Haque, executive director of Pipe Line Services, OIL, Jayanta Hazarika, and others.

In his address, Pankaj Kumar Goswami emphasized the importance of being “industry-ready” while pursuing academic endeavours. He highlighted the dynamic nature of the global energy sector and encouraged students to remain vigilant for emerging opportunities. Goswami also spoke at length about the significant potential within startup initiatives, urging students to consider entrepreneurial ventures as viable career paths.

The session commenced with a warm welcome from the principal of AEC, professor Kalyan Kalita, who stressed the necessity of industry-academia interactions for the comprehensive development of students.

Anfor Ali Haque shared insights into OIL’s diverse activities and the growth prospects in hydrocarbon exploration and production. His address shed light on the company’s commitment to innovation and sustainable development.

The event ended with a valedictory address by Dr. Plaban Kakoti and with an overwhelming participation by students and faculties of AEC, Guwahati, and the display of exhibits by OIL.

