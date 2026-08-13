Libraries Uphold Reading Culture as Technology Transforms the World of Books

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Eminent writer and journalist Bikash Sarkar said libraries continued to preserve the essence and appeal of books despite rapid technological changes in the world of reading.

Sarkar made the remarks while delivering the keynote address at a special programme organised at the Harinarayan Dattabaruah Central Library of Assam down town University (AdtU) in Guwahati on the occasion of National Librarians’ Day.

He described libraries as important institutions for preserving the continuity of books and librarians as custodians of these repositories of knowledge.

University Librarian Dr Ruby Goswami spoke about the life and contributions of Dr S R Ranganathan, regarded as the father of library science in India. Vice-Chancellor Dr Narayan Chandra Talukdar felicitated Sarkar at the beginning of the programme.

University Chancellor Dr Narendranath Dutta highlighted the importance of libraries in students’ academic and personal development.

Dr Santosh Mohan Upadhyay delivered the vote of thanks, while Saraswati Vandana was performed by Brishti Mousam Kashyap. Assistant Professor Pangkhi Kashyap conducted the programme.

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