Lies are the only tool left for Congress: BJP, Assam Pradesh

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Mentioning that Assam and the entire northeastern region have seen never before development under the BJP government under PM Narendra Modi, the chief spokesperson for Bharatiya Janata Party Assam Pradesh, Manoj Baruah, said that the Congress party has never considered the development of the region during their 60-year-long rule.

He made the comments while addressing a press conference at the state BJP head office. He also mentioned that over the years, the party had not only ignored the development of the region but also engaged in complete corruption and looting of resources. Another spokesperson of the party, Subhash Dutta, took a dig at the comments made by Congress leader Bharat Chandra Narah a day earlier and mentioned that those who used to make temporary repairs to river embankments with sand to loot public funds would understand the level of development just by opening their eyes. He also mentioned that the distance between Dhakuakhana Chariali and Dibrugarh has been drastically reduced since the construction of the bridge.

