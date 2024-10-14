Light intensity earthquake measuring 4.2 hits parts of Assam

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A light-intensity earthquake, measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale, hit Assam with its epicentre on the Udalguri district in the lower Assam at 7.47 am on Sunday. The epicentre was at a depth of 15 km.

The officials said there has been no report of any casualties or damage to property due to the quake.

IANS adds: At least one state in the mountainous northeastern region experiences earthquakes every week, with most tremors measuring 3 to 4 on the Richter scale.

On June 26, an earthquake measuring 3.2 on the Richter Scale was felt in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district. Its depth was 25 km.

Successive earthquakes, mostly mild to moderate, in the mountainous northeastern states, especially in Assam, Mizoram, and Manipur, have kept the authorities worried, forcing public and private builders to build quake-proof structures.

Seismologists consider the mountainous northeastern region to be the sixth most earthquake-prone belt in the world.

