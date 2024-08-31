Nagaon Hosts Day-Long Workshop on ‘Earthquake Risk Mitigation’ Organized by District and State Disaster Management Authorities

NAGAON: The District Disaster Management Authority, Nagaon in collaboration with Assam state Disaster management Authority organized a day-long workshop on ‘Earthquake Risk Mitigation’ in Nagaon on Friday.

The workshop was inaugurated by Phyllis VL Hmunsiami Hrangchal, Additional District Commissioner and the Chief Executive Officer, DDMA, Nagaon. The retired HOD Ranju Mahanta from Nagaon Polytechnic, Prasanta Kr Gogoi, assistant professor of ADP college Nagaon, Kankan Barman, Executive Engineer PWD Building, Nagaon Division. Dr JatiJibon Bora, Deputy Director, T&CP and Silpi Rekha Pandit, assistant Commissioner, Nagaon imparted the sessions in the workshop as the resource persons. Over 60 participants such as Civil Engineers from different department, Builder’s, Contractors, Architecture Firm etc participated in the workshop.

Gunajeet Kashyap, District Development Commissioner, Nagaon attended the valedictory session and distributed certificates among the participants.

