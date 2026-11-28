STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Lions Club of Gauhati organised the fourth edition of its Project Bag of Hope, distributing dry ration kits and mustard oil to 100 needy families at Railway Colony, Bamunimaidan, Guwahati.

The beneficiaries were identified by Avas Foundation, Guwahati, to ensure that the assistance reached families in need. The club distributed 1,250 kg of dry rations and mustard oil, which represented approximately 3,000-3,500 cooked meals.

Club president Lion Deepak Mittal said Project Bag of Hope would continue throughout the Lionistic Year 2026-27 and beyond, with the club committed to providing dry rations equivalent to more than 50,000 cooked meals through the initiative. He also thanked project chairman Lion Manish Khemani for his efforts in making the programme successful.