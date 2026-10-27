Assam: Rotary Club of Dibrugarh Provides Winter Relief to 380 Flood-Hit Families

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Rotary Club of Dibrugarh has reached out to 380 beneficiaries across four villages in Charaideo and Sivasagar districts under the first phase of its Winter Relief Distribution Programme, aimed at supporting families severely affected by floods in Upper Assam. The relief materials were distributed in Chuladhara Sokial Gaon, Moran Gaon, and Borgaon in Charaideo district, and Duarah Gaon in Sivasagar district.

Essential items, including blankets, mosquito nets, bedsheets, sanitary pads, bags, and other necessities, were provided to help vulnerable families meet their basic needs and prepare for the winter season.

The relief initiative received generous support from the Rotary Club of Delhi Southend Next under Rotary International District 3011, highlighting the spirit of inter-club cooperation and humanitarian service.

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