Lions District 322G Hosts Women’s Symposium on Empowerment and Community Roles

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Lions International District 322G organised a Women’s Symposium at Lohia Lions Eye Hospital, Chatribari, Guwahati, on the theme “The Role of Urban Women in Meeting Community Needs”.

The programme focused on women’s empowerment, self-reliance and their participation in social and community activities. District Governor Lion Manoj Bhajanka inaugurated the symposium and spoke about women’s role in social development and family life.

Retired Assam Administrative Service officer Krishna Baruah and ACS officer Dimple Baruah shared their views on women’s evolving role in society. A panel discussion followed, moderated by Yojana Harlalka.

The second session featured Payal Agarwal Jain, who shared experiences from her personal journey, while health and nutrition expert Shweta Himmat Singhka discussed women’s health and nutrition. Navya Kothari also shared her success story during a panel discussion.

GMT Coordinator Ritu Banka highlighted the role of urban women in addressing community needs. Yukti Jain spoke on financial management and planning for women, followed by a panel discussion led by Second Vice District Governor Lion Sujit Bakharedia.

The symposium also featured interactive activities and games conducted by Payal Agarwal and Sonal Agarwal. First Vice District Governor Lion Rajesh Agarwal reviewed the programme and thanked the speakers, organisers and participants.

The event concluded with discussions on women’s social participation, health, financial independence and community service.

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