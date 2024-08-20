Liquor prices to drop in Assam from September 1

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam Excise Department has announced a reduction in excise duty, leading to a decrease in liquor prices, particularly for foreign brands, effective from September 1. The Excise department has outlined the key features of the reduction, including a decrease of Rs. 22 for a 650 ml bottle of beer with 5% alcohol and a reduction of Rs. 34 for 650 ml of beer with over 5% alcohol.

Prices of spirits will also drop, with a Rs. 117 cut for a 750 ml bottle of rum under the general brand and a Rs. 144 reduction for 750 ml bottles of whisky, gin, and other spirits in the regular brand category. Luxury brands of brandy, whisky, and gin will see a Rs. 166 decrease, while elegant brands will experience a Rs. 214 cut. This move comes after a previous price hike on April 1, which saw increases ranging from Rs. 150 to Rs. 312 for various liquor brands. The price of 750-ml bottles under the Elephant Brand went up by Rs. 225, while premium brands saw a Rs. 312 hike. The cost of beer had also increased by Rs. 16.

Also Read: Illegal Liquor Shops Flourish in Dibrugarh’s Paltan Bazar, Residents Demand Increased Police Patrolling (sentinelassam.com)