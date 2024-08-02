Illegal Liquor Shops Flourish in Dibrugarh’s Paltan Bazar, Residents Demand Increased Police Patrolling

DIBRUGARH: Illegal liquor shops are thriving in the Paltan bazar area of Dibrugarh town, and the local residents are suffering due to the unhealthy atmosphere.

“The Paltan bazar area of Mijan has become a hub of anti-social activity during the evening hours. The illegal liquor shops are creating a nuisance in the entire area,” said a resident.

He said, “No patrolling by police has given strength to the owners of the illegal liquor shops to run their businesses. During the evening hours, the entire stretch has become a den of criminals.”

“Drug addicts were freely roaming in the Maijan area, and sometimes they were involved in street fights with the local residents. The people are unsafe in this place. We urged the police to do regular patrolling in the area to curb criminal activity,” said a local resident named Ranjan Yadav.

Yadav alleged, “Within the 100 metres of educational institutions and religious places, no liquor shops can be opened, but most of the illegal liquor shops are functioning without any valid license by managing the corrupt police personnel.”

