Live Charity Concert: Traffic restrictions issued for Friday in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Guwahati Traffic, has issued a notification with traffic restrictions for Friday. These restrictions have been placed in view of the Sa Re Ga Ma Arts of Music, Live Charity Concert, and Dance Performance on Friday at the Nehru Stadium.

The following are the restriction issues: The plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles with three wheels and above has been restricted on the B Barooah Road from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. on March 29, 2024. All slow-moving vehicles have been restricted on the B Barooah road at the same time. It also requested the public to avoid B Barooah Road from 4 p.m. until the event is over in case there is any congestion on the road.

