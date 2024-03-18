Assam: Traffic challans fetch Rs 108 crore as fine in 2023

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The number of challans issued for traffic rule violations and the penalties recovered from violators subsequently have marked a huge increase in Assam in the past few years, with a total of 10.39 lakh challans issued and an amount of Rs 108.91 crore recovered in 2023 as penalties, according to data available in the e-challan database.

Challan refers to a document in which an official claim is made by the police that somebody has committed a traffic offence. With the advancement of digital technology, e-challans are issued, and payment of fines is made online or at e-courts.

Significantly, a record number of over 1 lakh e-challans were issued to traffic rule violators, and an amount of Rs 5.38 crore was recovered from the violators in just one month in 2024—from January 1 to 29, 2024.

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) revealed that the number of traffic rule violation cases has increased following the implementation of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019. This is largely attributed to the use of technology such as the installation of cameras or speed gun-based automatic violation detection systems to ensure the compliance of traffic rules, which was almost negligible before the implementation of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 and strict enforcement of existing rules.

This has proved to be the case for the state of Assam as well, as the figures relating to the issue of challans and the recovery of fines consequent to the issue of such challans to traffic rule violators increased manifold from 2021 onwards, when e-challans were introduced.

In 2021, the total number of challans issued in the state was 1.93 lakh. The figure increased several times in 2022, when 5.32 lakh challans were issued. The number of challans almost doubled to 10.39 lakh in 2023.

Consequently, the fines realized against the challans also saw a quantum leap, from Rs 52.83 crore in 2021 to Rs 94.40 crore in 2022 and Rs 108.91 crore in 2023.

The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, provides for strict penalties for ensuring compliance and enhancing deterrence for violations of traffic rules and strict enforcement through the use of technology.

