Local Kung Fu 3: New Exclusive Merchandise Store Launches in Guwahati

Kenny Basumatary mentioned that people often ask about T-shirts and other merchandise, and now there is finally a place where they can order directly from.

Fans can check out the wide range of items at [GOGOPOGO.AI/LKF3](http://GOGOPOGO.AI/LKF3). The collection includes apparel, accessories, and home decor, all inspired by the movie.

Options include sticker packs, graphic T-shirts, crop tops, gym vests, bandana masks, hoodies, sweatshirts, eco-friendly tote bags, sippers, coffee mugs, coasters, laptop sleeves, gaming pads, notepads, jigsaw puzzles, cushion covers, and posters.

Clinton Gogoi, a businessman and authorized seller at GogoPogo, suggested that fans can imagine starting their day with a coffee mug featuring the iconic dialogue “Jotey totey ji ti kotha nokoba” to set a lively tone or wearing a T-shirt with their favorite character Bonzo and saying “Khamoss Awaz Nise” or “Hobo De” with friends, which would spark witty conversations and laughter.

He mentioned that the collection offers fans a chance to incorporate the movie's spirit into their daily lives and make their days more enjoyable.