Local Kung Fu 3: New Exclusive Merchandise Store Launches in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: Acclaimed film director Kenny Basumatary's action-comedy Assamese movie series, “Local Kung Fu”, is set to launch an exclusive range of merchandise.
This is a significant moment for the Assamese film industry, as it provides a dedicated store for fans across the country, offering a variety of products featuring the movie's most famous dialogues and characters.
Since the first “Local Kung Fu” movie came out nearly a decade ago, the franchise has built a huge fan base. Excitement is growing for the upcoming release of “Local Kung Fu 3”, set for September 5, 2024.
Kenny Basumatary mentioned that people often ask about T-shirts and other merchandise, and now there is finally a place where they can order directly from.
Fans can check out the wide range of items at [GOGOPOGO.AI/LKF3](http://GOGOPOGO.AI/LKF3). The collection includes apparel, accessories, and home decor, all inspired by the movie.
Options include sticker packs, graphic T-shirts, crop tops, gym vests, bandana masks, hoodies, sweatshirts, eco-friendly tote bags, sippers, coffee mugs, coasters, laptop sleeves, gaming pads, notepads, jigsaw puzzles, cushion covers, and posters.
Clinton Gogoi, a businessman and authorized seller at GogoPogo, suggested that fans can imagine starting their day with a coffee mug featuring the iconic dialogue “Jotey totey ji ti kotha nokoba” to set a lively tone or wearing a T-shirt with their favorite character Bonzo and saying “Khamoss Awaz Nise” or “Hobo De” with friends, which would spark witty conversations and laughter.
He mentioned that the collection offers fans a chance to incorporate the movie's spirit into their daily lives and make their days more enjoyable.
The collection offers combo packs for added value and convenience. Fans can choose from options like packs of three T-shirts, three posters, a Dad and Kid T-shirt combo, a Couple Pack, and a Family Gift Pack. These combos are great for personal use and make excellent gifts for friends and family.
The Local Kung Fu 3 merchandise collection is managed by GogoPogo, a social commerce platform based in Guwahati.
Founded by alumni of Assam Engineering College and IIM Shillong, GogoPogo helps people and businesses sell custom merchandise online. They handle all the details like inventory, technology, payments, shipping, and customer service, allowing store owners to focus on designing and marketing their products.
T-shirts in the collection start at Rs. 399, and most products are priced around Rs. 199, making the merchandise affordable for a broad range of people.
ALSO READ:
ALSO WATCH: