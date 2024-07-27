US: Kamala Harris Announces Candidacy for 2024 Presidential Election, Pledges to ‘Earn Every Vote’

WASHINGTON: Vice President Kamala Harris officially announced her candidacy for the US Presidential Elections by signing the necessary forms on Saturday, July 27.

She stated that she will work diligently to earn every vote and anticipates a campaign driven by the support of the people for the upcoming election on November 5.

Taking to X, Kamala wrote, “Today, I signed the forms officially declaring my candidacy for President of the United States. I will work hard to earn every vote. And in November, our people-powered campaign will win.”