US: Kamala Harris Announces Candidacy for 2024 Presidential Election, Pledges to ‘Earn Every Vote’

WASHINGTON: Vice President Kamala Harris officially announced her candidacy for the US Presidential Elections by signing the necessary forms on Saturday, July 27.
She stated that she will work diligently to earn every vote and anticipates a campaign driven by the support of the people for the upcoming election on November 5.
Taking to X, Kamala wrote, “Today, I signed the forms officially declaring my candidacy for President of the United States. I will work hard to earn every vote. And in November, our people-powered campaign will win.”
Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama endorsed Kamala Harris as the presidential candidate.
On Friday, Barack Obama mentioned that he and Michelle called their friend Kamala Harris to let her know they believe she would make a fantastic President of the United States and that she has their full support.
Earlier, US President Joe Biden endorsed Kamala Harris as the next Democratic nominee after he decided not to run in the election.
This week, well-known Democratic fundraiser and actor George Clooney also endorsed Kamala Harris for the presidency. In a speech from the Oval Office, President Biden praised Harris as a "great vice president" and emphasized her experience, strength, and skills. "She's been an amazing partner to me and a leader for our country. Now it's up to you, the American people, to decide," Biden said.
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre agreed, saying that Harris is the most qualified person for the Democratic Party's presidential nomination.
Meanwhile, Fox News reports that Donald Trump hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago. During their meeting, Trump said that his potential opponent, Kamala Harris, would handle Middle East issues poorly. He also claimed that a Third World War could be avoided only if he wins the election.
