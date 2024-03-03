Locals demand compensation for land lost on Guwahati airport road

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The locals of the Dharapur region of the city under the banner of the Samprasarita Path Abaxik Suraksha Samiti submitted a memorandum to the district administration demanding that they should be properly compensated for the property they lost in the name of expansion of the road connecting the under construction new terminal of the Guwahati Airport to Dharapur Chariali.

The following are the demands of the people. They demanded that equal amounts of land acquisition be done on both sides of the existing road along with the payment of the current market value of the land or eight times the government rate. They demanded that the compensation for interior construction of the permanent houses in the land under acquisition and for losses incurred on items and equipment in businesses that were being carried out on their premises that were acquired for the road expansion.

They also demanded the reconstruction of the places of worship which were damaged because of the expansion, along with the reconstruction of the martyrs’ memorial which was removed from Dharapur Chariali. Mentioning that the market at Dharapur is not only very old but is essential for the local public, they demanded that the authorities allocate a plot of government land near the highway to set up the market.

Also Read: Assam: Meeting on highway compensation held in Haflong