Assam: Meeting on highway compensation held in Haflong

Haflong: A meeting for discussion on compensation for families affected by the construction of highways was held at district library auditorium, Haflong on Saturday. The meeting was held between the representatives of the affected families and members of Damage Assessment Committee headed by Dima Hasao district commissioner Simanta Das, NCHAC Principal Secretary (N) Debanon Daulagupu and NHAI PD Anand Lal.

The meeting discussed on compensation to 28 villagers residing along Nrimbanglo to Harangajao stretch road whose land were affected by dumping of earth during construction of highway. Over 900 families were affected and are demanding compensation since the last decade.

David Keivom, president of N C Hills Indigenous Student Forum who is leading the affected families said that the State government had agreed to pay compensation tuning to Rs. 22 crores and the assessment team have sought 7 days for re-assessment of the damage land. He also said that they will wait for the re-assessment but if the concerned department fails to keep the promises they would be compelled to resort to a stronger agitation for which the affected people should not be held responsible in anyway.

The NCHISF had earlier warned the concerned authority to go for strong agitation in protest against the dilly-dallying attitude of the concerned authority in disbursing their legitimate compensation. When media persons approached the committee officials they were found to be incorporative and couldn’t reply to any query.

