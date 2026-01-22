Lok Bhavan celebrates Statehood Day of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura

GUWAHATI: Lok Bhavan, Assam, marked the Statehood Day of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura at a programme held at the GMCH Auditorium on Wednesday. Minister for Environment and Forests Chandra Mohan Patowary attended the event as the chief guest.

Addressing the gathering, Patowary said the celebration, held under the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, aimed to strengthen national integration and promote appreciation of India’s cultural diversity. He highlighted the rich history, culture and development contributions of the three states and underscored Assam’s deep ties with them rooted in shared geography and heritage.

The Minister said Statehood Day reaffirmed people-centric governance and collective aspirations for inclusive and sustainable development, while noting the growing contribution of the region’s youth in various fields. Several senior officials and dignitaries from Assam and the sister states attended the programme, stated a press release.

